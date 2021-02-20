ZIMBOCASH Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,615.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $24,615.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.78 or 0.00448347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00079641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00067457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00077518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.53 or 0.00407114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024160 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,442 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars.

