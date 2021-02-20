Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ZIX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $577.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.37.
About ZIX
Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.
