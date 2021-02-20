Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $577.03 million, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZIX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ZIX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZIX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ZIX by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

