ZKSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $152.15 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 82% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for about $7.24 or 0.00012655 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 133.4% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $579.54 million and $152.15 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.00499397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00083452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00070085 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00077687 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.16 or 0.00414315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027246 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.