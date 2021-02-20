Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $36,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $417.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.20 and its 200-day moving average is $404.38. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.95, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.