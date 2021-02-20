ZPER Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $35.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 410.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074133 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002344 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010190 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

