ZumCoin (ZUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,485.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 74.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 85.9% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $476,991.18 and $2,485.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

