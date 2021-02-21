-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

KOR opened at $2.21 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

