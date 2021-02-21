-$0.16 EPS Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Several research analysts recently commented on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonim Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

SONM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,163. The stock has a market cap of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.72. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

