$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. 52,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,091. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

