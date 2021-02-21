$0.28 EPS Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 2,969,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,048. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,846 shares of company stock worth $18,033,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,074,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,390,000 after purchasing an additional 804,189 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,329,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.