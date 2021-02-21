-$0.32 EPS Expected for LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

LAIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 928,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,927. The stock has a market cap of $173.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

