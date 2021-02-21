-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.87. 310,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.