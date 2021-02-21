-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $28.87. 310,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

