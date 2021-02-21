-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.74). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

ARVN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. 347,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,469. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,959 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,863 in the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Arvinas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

