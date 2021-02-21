0Chain (ZCN) Market Capitalization Hits $29.69 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $29.69 million and $753,568.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00028391 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.