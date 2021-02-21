0x Price Hits $1.58 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002748 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $261.47 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00761033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.83 or 0.04587734 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

