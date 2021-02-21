0xcert (ZXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $6,328.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.30 or 0.00777621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00042680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00059993 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018567 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.16 or 0.04494482 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

