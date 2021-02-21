108,726 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,903,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 366,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

