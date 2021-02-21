$13.64 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $13.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.06 million and the lowest is $10.22 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $7.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $58.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.87 million to $64.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $142.79 million, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research
raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.96 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
