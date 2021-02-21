13,180 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 44.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.35. 4,248,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,944. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $181.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

