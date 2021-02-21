152,098 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,274,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA opened at $72.37 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

In related news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 481,700 shares of company stock worth $28,543,263 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Truist started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.