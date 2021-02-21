1inch (1INCH) Hits Market Cap of $695.66 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for $4.85 or 0.00008708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $695.66 million and $197.82 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.55 or 0.00494852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00067584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00090717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00061729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00447179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027365 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,462,996 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

