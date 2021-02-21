1inch Price Reaches $5.28 (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One 1inch token can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00009183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1inch has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $757.90 million and approximately $412.06 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.88 or 0.00526396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064086 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00077838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031650 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.24 or 0.00391454 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,442,814 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.