1irstcoin Market Cap Reaches $30.42 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.42 million and $74,866.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00085102 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00231979 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015100 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.