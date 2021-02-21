1irstcoin Trading Up 3.3% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $31.80 million and $77,227.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084869 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00231861 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015474 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

