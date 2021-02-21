1Million Token (1MT) Achieves Market Cap of $264,486.88

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. 1Million Token has a total market cap of $264,486.88 and $48,679.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1Million Token has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1Million Token token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006927 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007369 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000109 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token Token Profile

1Million Token (CRYPTO:1MT) is a token. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,402 tokens. 1Million Token’s official website is 1milliontoken.org

