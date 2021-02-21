1World Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $12,565.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1World has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.28 or 0.00773028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00041968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019019 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.71 or 0.04549216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039259 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

