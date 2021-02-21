202,340 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,469,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Carvana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total transaction of $7,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,995,818 shares of company stock worth $748,376,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

CVNA opened at $308.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.82. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $314.56.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

