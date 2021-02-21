$21.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report sales of $21.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $18.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $84.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.99 million, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $90.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $17.00 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

