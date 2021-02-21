$21.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $21.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $22.40 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $18.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $84.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.99 million, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $90.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

FGBI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 293.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $21.29.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

