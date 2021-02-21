26,500 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,000. Intuit comprises approximately 4.3% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $411.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.40. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.86.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

