295,700 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 295,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,788,000.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTAQU opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.