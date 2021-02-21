$329.12 Million in Sales Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will announce $329.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.05 million and the lowest is $327.19 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 117,366,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after acquiring an additional 552,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivint Smart Home (VVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.