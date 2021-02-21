40,220 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. 1,932,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

