$44.81 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report $44.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $45.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $201.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $263.19 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares in the company, valued at $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 76,683 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $5,229,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $57.14 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

