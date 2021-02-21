45,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 308,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.4% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.6% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 32,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.