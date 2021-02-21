4NEW Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $18,768.00 and approximately $2,595.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded down 52.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.24 or 0.00752182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019214 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00039644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.42 or 0.04509582 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

