$69.42 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post sales of $69.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $208.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $210.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.58 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $376.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

LSPD opened at $77.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -95.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.