73,174 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLQT opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.94. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,655,580.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,723,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,130,551.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,528 shares of company stock valued at $18,576,098. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

