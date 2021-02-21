7,385 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,378. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $301.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.