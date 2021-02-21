80,999 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Acquired by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.12. 2,877,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

