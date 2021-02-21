$87.70 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $87.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $416.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $441.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $468.42 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CASA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.15.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
