$87.70 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $87.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $86.00 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $83.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $416.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.60 million to $441.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $468.42 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $488.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Casa Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,111 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casa Systems by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 862,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 293,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

