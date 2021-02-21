9,906 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.0% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $201.40. The company had a trading volume of 988,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,252. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

