Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $1.77 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,239.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

