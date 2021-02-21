Aave Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.33 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.33 billion and approximately $596.23 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $429.85 or 0.00750643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.15 or 0.04505700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,406,976 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.