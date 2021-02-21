Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 61,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,101,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.04 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock worth $2,881,071. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

