Abyss Token Market Capitalization Achieves $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00059368 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.75 or 0.00749714 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042819 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006188 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059360 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019184 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003907 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00039497 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.12 or 0.04518455 BTC.
Abyss Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “
Abyss Token Coin Trading
