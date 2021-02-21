Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 26.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 15.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 71.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,915 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,506 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $254.29. 2,038,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,861. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

