Actinium Hits Market Capitalization of $582,578.63 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $582,578.63 and approximately $41,086.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,724,500 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

