Acute Angle Cloud Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and $13.75 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,901.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.49 or 0.03346023 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.14 or 0.00390215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $678.45 or 0.01213641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.48 or 0.00426607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.73 or 0.00425260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00276300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.