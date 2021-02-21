Adams Wealth Management Acquires 153,872 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises about 42.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $68,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,735. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

